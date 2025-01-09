Overnight temperatures dip to -7 in parts of the country

Temperatures dipped to -7 degrees in parts of the country overnight as a status orange low temperature and ice warning remains in place for most of the country except Donegal until 11am this morning.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning remains in place for the entire country until lunchtime tomorrow.

Road temperatures remain below freezing this morning with motorists being warned to prepare for black ice even on treated roads.

Some schools in Donegal remain closed today due to the adverse weather conditions.

Cathal Nolan of Irelands Weather Channel says temperatures will begin to recover on Friday afternoon: