Stranorlar – St Johnstown bus service to be scrapped

Bus Eireann says from Monday next, January 13th, Service 1426, which operates one daily return service between Stranorlar and St Johnstown on weekdays will no longer operate.

They say this decision has been made following a review of service usage and alignment with existing routes in the region.

The company says passengers will still have access to Bus Eireann Route 480, which covers the same alignment and runs more frequently.

Release in full:

From Monday, 13th January 2025, Service 1426, which operates one daily return service between Stranorlar and St Johnstown (Monday to Friday), will no longer be in operation.
This decision has been made following a review of service usage and alignment with existing routes in the region. While Service 1426 is being withdrawn, passengers will still have access to Bus Éireann Route 480, which covers the same alignment.
Route 480 offers connectivity for the region, including direct services into Derry, providing an alternative travel option for commuters and maintaining essential links for the affected areas. Route 480 operates more frequently, supporting passengers traveling between Stranorlar, St Johnstown, and beyond.
The National Transport Authority, in collaboration with TFI Local Link Donegal Sligo Leitrim, is committed to providing reliable and efficient public transport options for communities across Donegal.
This change is subject to review in the future to ensure that service levels meet the needs of the local communities.
For further information on Bus Eireann Route 480, please visit buseireann.ie or please contact info@nationaltransport.ie.
