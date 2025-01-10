Over 3,400 without power in Buncrana

Two major power outages have left over 3,400 homes, farms and businesses without supply in Buncrana.

One fault is impacting 973 ESB customers, while a second larger fault has left 2,461 premises in the dark.

It’s hoped electricity will be restored by 6:30pm this evening.

Update 6:03pm:

2,213 remain without power in Buncrana. It’s hoped these will be restored by 6:30pm this evening.

Meanwhile, 88 premises are out in Gortlee, Letterkenny. ESB says it’s hoped the fault there will be fixed at 8:45pm.

A separate outage is effecting 12 ESB customers in Derrybeg. This was set to be repaired earlier this afternoon. It appears the outage remains on going.

Update 6:34pm

1,443 remain without power in Buncrana. As it stands it is unknown when supply will be restored.