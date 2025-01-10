Twin Towns told to conserve water

Residents and businesses in Ballybofey and Stranorlar are being urged to conserve water.

It comes as the Corradooey Reservoir records a 50% increase in daytime usage.

Uisce Éireann crews are currently working to locate a major burst on the network in the Ballybofey area which is leading to significant loss of water and is impacting supply.

Customers in Kilross, Drumkeen, Convoy, Raphoe, Lifford, Rossgier, the Haw Lifford, and surrounding areas may experience supply disruptions over the coming days.

Some overnight restrictions may be necessary in these areas to allow reservoir levels to recover.

Following an increase in water usage by households and businesses supplied by Lough Mourne Water Treatment Plant, customers are being asked to be mindful of their usage, allow supply to catch up with demand and enable reservoirs to fully replenish.

Uisce Éireann is also closely monitoring water levels at the Corradooey Reservoir which has experienced a 50% increase in daytime usage in recent days.

As a result of this exceptional increase in demand, customers supplied by Corradooey and Argery reservoirs in Kilross, Drumkeen, Convoy, Raphoe, Lifford, Rossgier, the Haw Lifford, and surrounding areas are advised that they may experience supply disruptions over the coming days. Some overnight restrictions may be necessary in these areas to allow reservoir levels to recover.

Other properties distant from the Lough Mourne reservoir and properties on high ground surrounding Ballybofey, Stranorlar, and Glenfin may also experience experience intermittent supply and low pressure.

Uisce Éireann’s Paul Kilcoyne is advising customers to conserve water where possible. “Our leak detection specialist teams have been deployed to try to identify the sources of the demand and repair any leaks. While our frontline crews are working to manage water supply across the area and repair any leaks on the network, we are appealing to our customers to conserve water.

“Any reduction that customers can make in their usage can collectively result in significant supply improvements for all homes and businesses. We would also urge members of the public to continue to report any leaks or bursts on the public water network to our Customer Care Team on 1800 278 278, which is open 24/7.”

High usage can lead to pressure reductions which can impact the supply to customers.

Paul added: “It’s important that we all consider our water usage and look at simple yet impactful ways to conserve water. It can sometimes be difficult to know where to start, but even small changes can make a significant difference.”

For more simple ways to conserve water, check out the Uisce Éireann conservation calculator (www.water.ie/calculator) which can help people work out how much water they are currently using and how they can conserve even more.

WATER SAVING TIPS

At Home:

Take a shorter shower

Fix dripping taps or leaking toilets in your home

When brushing your teeth or shaving, turn off the tap and save up to 6 litres of water per minute

per minute Report any external leaks to Uisce Éireann at 1800 278 278. No leak fixes itself and every leak gets progressively worse. The escaping water can weaken the ground or cause slippery footpaths and roads. The leaking water reduces the supply pressure for adjacent properties. What looks like a small leak at the surface can be using the equivalent to 20-30 households.

On the Farm

Fix troughs – Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of water . Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts.

– Watch out for overflowing drinking troughs as they can waste significant amounts of . Adjust the ball valves to lower the float or replace faulty parts. Dry cleaning: Save water when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of water (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning.

Save when cleaning the yard by using dry-cleaning techniques. Use scrapers and brushes to remove solid waste from yards and pens before hosing. You can also use a small amount of (e.g. one bucket) to pre-soak waste before cleaning. Clean plate cooler water : If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler water to a tank and use it for parlour washing.

If you own a dairy farm, you can divert clean plate cooler to a tank and use it for parlour washing. Consider Rainwater Harvesting – rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rainwater quality required for specific water uses on the farm (e.g., plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain water harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems.

– rain from the roofs of farm buildings can be used for a variety of activities such as washing down yards. Consider the level of rainwater quality required for specific uses on the farm (e.g., plant nurseries and field irrigation) and the surfaces and contamination risks before you consider installing appropriate rain harvesting, treatment (filtration and UV) and storage systems. Take action to protect water sources: Avoid contamination of surface waters by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the water environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding.

Avoid contamination of surface by reducing or eliminating access to livestock by fencing off watercourses. Pollution containing animal faeces can affect the environment, nutrients and soil. Destroyed bankside vegetation can also contribute to flooding. There are lots more water saving tips for farmers on our website at https://www. water .ie/ conservation/business/take- action/agriculture/

saving tips for farmers on our website at https://www. .ie/ conservation/business/take- action/agriculture/ Uisce Éireann, as one of the leading water utilities in this space, has a first-of-its-kind dedicated water stewardship programme where we work with businesses to help them understand and reduce their water use. Find out more at water .ie/businessconserve with advice for a range of industries including hospitality, manufacturing, agriculture and small businesses.

Uisce Éireann’s customer care team is available 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on X @IWCare with any queries. For further updates, visit the service and supply section of www.water.ie

Uisce Éireann has launched a free text service, providing real-time updates for local issues. Customers can sign up with their Eircode and mobile number at the text alerts page.