Busy morning at the Ryan McBride Brandywell as Derry City announce two new signings

It has been a busy morning at the Ryan McBride Brandywell as Derry City have announced two new signings within the space of an hour.

Firstly, the news broke that striker Liam Boyce has joined the club on a 2-year contract from SPL side Heart of Midlothian.

The 33-year old Belfast man began his senior career at Cliftonville and subsequently made a total of 124 appearances for the Edinburgh outfit after making the move in 2020.

Boyce has been capped by Northern Ireland on 28 occasions and will add quality to Tiernan Lynch’s attacking options ahead of the new season.

Then, the Candy Stripes announced another new signing with front man Gavin Whyte agreeing a 3-year deal with the club.

Whyte, who can operate either on the right or through the middle, began a prolific career at Crusaders, where he spent four successful seasons.

Spells at Oxford United, Cardiff City and Hull followed, before the player joined Portsmouth ahead his move to Derry.

Whyte, who also has 30 Northern Ireland caps in his collection, had plenty of offers elsewhere and manager Lynch was delighted that the player had settled on a move to the Brandywell.

Derry were scheduled to play a pre-season friendly with North-West rivals Finn Harps this afternoon but that game has been cancelled due to a frozen pitch.