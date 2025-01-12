Donegal defeat Inishowen on penalties after thrilling Oscar Traynor Cup tie

The Donegal Junior League have progressed through to the All Ireland stages of this year’s Oscar Traynor Trophy as they overcame Inishowen in a dramatic penalty shoot-out at Ballyare this afternoon.

Having drawn the first leg 2-2, today’s second leg also finished 2-2 after normal time.

With the scores level at 4-4 on aggregate after extra time, it took penalty kicks to separate the sides.

Shane O’Gara was the hero in the shoot-out as he saved Thomas McMonagle’s spot kick to send Donegal through.

With the full time report from Ballyare, here’s Highland’s Chris Ashmore…