There are to be two full days of hearings today and tomorrow in the case of Danielle McLaughlin, the Buncrana woman who was murdered in Goa in 2017.

Vikat Bhaghat was arrested and charged shortly after Danielle’s body was discovered, a month after her 28th birthday.

However, his trial has faced numerous delays and adjournments since then.

It was due to close in September however, a four-month extension was granted to Bhagat’s Lawyers.

It’s hoped the case will come to a close in early February.