IS465 review due to be published in coming weeks

A review of the IS 465 standard used in the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

The regulation, set in 2017 has been used to determine remediation options for affected homeowners.

Grave concerns have been raised that the standard does not account for all deleterious materials.

The Government announced last year that homeowners who have had their remediation options downgraded from full demolition will have the option to have a review carried out on these decisions once the IS465 review is completed.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee says while the details of the review are to be made public shortly, its still unclear what it will contain:

Well, 143 appeals have been submitted to date.

Six of those are being considered by two appeals boards established by the chair of the Appeals Panel.

The information was released to Cllr Joy Beard.

She says the release of the IS465 review is a waiting game: