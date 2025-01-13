Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

IS465 review due to be published in coming weeks

A review of the IS 465 standard used in the Defective Concrete Block Grant Scheme is expected to be published in the coming weeks.

The regulation, set in 2017 has been used to determine remediation options for affected homeowners.

Grave concerns have been raised that the standard does not account for all deleterious materials.

The Government announced last year that homeowners who have had their remediation options downgraded from full demolition will have the option to have a review carried out on these decisions once the IS465 review is completed.

Councillor Martin McDermott, Chair of Donegal County Council’s Defective Concrete Block Committee says while the details of the review are to be made public shortly, its still unclear what it will contain:

Well, 143 appeals have been submitted to date.

Six of those are being considered by two appeals boards established by the chair of the Appeals Panel.

The information was released to Cllr Joy Beard.

She says the release of the IS465 review is a waiting game:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

police psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following bus attack in Derry

13 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 January 2025
local-link-donegal-logo
News

New bus stop opened in Killybegs

13 January 2025
Walking Photograph
Top Stories, News

Community Trails Plan being developed for South Donegal

13 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

police psni
News, Top Stories

PSNI appeal for information following bus attack in Derry

13 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 January 2025
local-link-donegal-logo
News

New bus stop opened in Killybegs

13 January 2025
Walking Photograph
Top Stories, News

Community Trails Plan being developed for South Donegal

13 January 2025
Mica-House-9-768x1015
Audio, News, Top Stories

IS465 review due to be published in coming weeks

13 January 2025
respond dungloe
Top Stories, Audio, News

Calls for AHBs to be examined as Dungloe development remains unfinished

13 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube