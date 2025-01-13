Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
PSNI appeal for information following bus attack in Derry

Police in Derry are appealing for witnesses following reports of a bus being attacked.

It’s understood that at 9:30pm on Saturday evening last a number of young people threw items, which may possibly have been bricks at the bus on Trench Road.

Significant damage was caused to the vehicle’s front and side windows and the driver and passengers were left shocked by the ordeal.

The PSNI are now asking those who witnessed the event to come forward or those who have video, dash cam or CCTV footage to make it available.

Top Stories

police psni
Top Stories, News

PSNI appeal for information following bus attack in Derry

13 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

13 January 2025
local-link-donegal-logo
News

New bus stop opened in Killybegs

13 January 2025
Walking Photograph
Top Stories, News

Community Trails Plan being developed for South Donegal

13 January 2025
