Break in at Scoil Iosagain in Buncrana

Gardaí are investigating a break-in at Scoil Iosagain on St. Mary’s Rd., Buncrana in the early hours of Friday last.

Between 00.25am and 2.20am, two windows were smashed and entry is believed to have been gained to the building.

No further damage was caused, and it is not believed that anything was stolen from within.

Gardai in Buncrana are urging anyone who saw any suspicious activity in the area to get in touch on 074-9320540.

The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.

If anybody travelled in that area with a dash cam between Midnight and 3am on that date, they’re asked to make it available.