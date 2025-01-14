Water conservation restrictions continuing in Raphoe, Convoy, Lifford and surrounding areas

Uisce Eireann says water conservation restrictions may cause disruptions to water supplies in Stranorlar, Raphoe, Convoy, Lifford, Liscooley, Leaght, Scotland, Blairstown, Meenahoney, Magheraboy, Powderly, Kildoney, Ballybofey and surrounding areas until 10 o’clock this morning, and again from 10 o’clock tonight until 10 o’clock tomorrow morning.

It’s part of an ongoing conservation drive that’s been underway in the area since the end of last week. with people being urged to conserve water as much as possible.