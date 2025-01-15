Mullooley seeks clarification on how EU defines a ‘fair income’ for farmers

A Midlands Northwest MEP has raised critical questions about the recommendations outlined in the draft of a report to be sent to the EuropeanCommission ahead of its 2026 agricultural budget.

Speaking at this week’s Agricultural Committee meeting in Brussels, Ciaran Mullooly noted the commitment to a ‘fair income’ for farmers, and a focus on promoting the sustainability of the EU’s agricultural production system.

However, he told the committee much more clarification is needed on what constitutes a fair income………….