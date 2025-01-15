Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Mullooley seeks clarification on how EU defines a ‘fair income’ for farmers

A Midlands Northwest MEP has raised critical questions about the recommendations outlined in the draft of a report to be sent to the EuropeanCommission ahead of its 2026 agricultural budget.

Speaking at this week’s Agricultural Committee meeting in Brussels, Ciaran Mullooly noted the commitment to a ‘fair income’ for farmers, and a focus on promoting the sustainability of the EU’s agricultural production system.

However, he told the committee much more clarification is needed on what constitutes a fair income………….

 

Mullooley seeks clarification on how EU defines a ‘fair income’ for farmers

15 January 2025
Over €500,000 spent on tackling knotweed in Donegal

15 January 2025
Commemorative plaque to be installed at former home of only Buncrana man to have played for Celtic FC

15 January 2025
DCC urged to clarify if submission has been made to ongoing inquiry into controversial goldmine in Co Tyrone

15 January 2025
