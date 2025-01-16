Mervue will present another tough challenge for Rovers – Stephen McConnell

Letterkenny Rovers and Mervue United will once again do battle in the FAI Junior Cup this weekend.

The sides meet in round five, the same stage in which they clashed last season. On that day Rovers came out on top in Galway 3-2.

Rovers have added to their squad this year with FAI Intermediate Cup winner David Shovlin back at the club and joins the likes of Keith Cowan, BJ Banda and Joel Bradley Walsh.

Speaking with Oisin Kelly, Rovers Manager Stephen McConnell is expecting another tough and tight encounter with Mervue this weekend.