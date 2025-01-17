Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
All traffic lights in Letterkenny should have sensors attached – Kelly

A Letterkenny Councillor is seeking a review of all traffic lights in the town.

Cllr Donal Mandy Kelly will move a motion at the next meeting of Letterkenny Milford Municipal District seeking a comprehensive assessment in order to ensure that all lights are calibrated correctly, and all sensors are functioning properly.

He says it appears in some instances, traffic light are contributing to congestion rather than helping to tackle it.

Cllr Kelly says in the long term, the long awaited Bonagee Link will be the answer to Letterkenny’s traffic buildup, but in the meantime, lights must be made as efficient as possible.

With that in mind, he says any lights which don’t have sensors should have them fitted.……

 

In an extended interview with Highland Radio News, Cllr Kelly expressed concern that traffic issues may impact on business in the town of Letterkenny. He says the season just passed seems to have been a considerable success, but traffic issues are not sustainable in the long term.

You can hear that longer discussion here……………..

 

