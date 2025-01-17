Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Daughter of Sean Brown says the family will fight for a public inquiry

The family of a murdered GAA official say they won’t give up until they secure a public inquiry into his death.

61-year-old Sean Brown was killed by loyalists in 1997 as he locked the gates of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones club in Derry.

No one has ever been convicted of his killing though intelligence material has been linked to State agents.

The British Government has launched a legal challenge to overturn a ruling to hold a public inquiry into Mr Brown’s death.

Speaking outside court yesterday, his daughter Claire says they need to know the truth:

Top Stories

IE EE LIVE NEWS 06/06/2018 ... A school classroom set up for the leaving and junior certificate state examinations. Picture: Denis Minihane. (Editorial note - school not being identified in caption).
Top Stories, News

Concerns raised over number of Irish exemptions in secondary schools

17 January 2025
Sean Brown
Audio, News, Top Stories

Daughter of Sean Brown says the family will fight for a public inquiry

17 January 2025
Gritter
Top Stories, Audio, News

Inishowen councillor calls for implementation of local gritting personell

17 January 2025
laptop
Top Stories, News

National Broadband Plan ahead of schedule in Donegal

17 January 2025
