Daughter of Sean Brown says the family will fight for a public inquiry

The family of a murdered GAA official say they won’t give up until they secure a public inquiry into his death.

61-year-old Sean Brown was killed by loyalists in 1997 as he locked the gates of Bellaghy Wolfe Tones club in Derry.

No one has ever been convicted of his killing though intelligence material has been linked to State agents.

The British Government has launched a legal challenge to overturn a ruling to hold a public inquiry into Mr Brown’s death.

Speaking outside court yesterday, his daughter Claire says they need to know the truth: