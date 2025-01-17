Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Patrick McBrearty says the new rules look promising for the game

Photo – Donegal GAA

Patrick McBrearty is eager to get back into competitive action next weekend as Donegal make the long trip south to the kingdom to face Kerry in Killarney.

With no pre-season competitions, the opening round of the league will be the first look at how teams are dealing with the new rules.

Speaking with Highland’s Brendan Devenney, Patrick says everyone still has a lot of learning to do when it comes to the rules.

The Kilcar native also feels the game will still be very much possession based despite the general consensus that it will become more of a kicking game.

Top Stories

police
Top Stories, News

£20,000 worth of drugs seized in Derry

17 January 2025
Highland Radio Logo Purple
Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Nuacht and Obituaries – Friday, January 17th

17 January 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

Gardai confirm enquiries ongoing into assault in Letterkenny

17 January 2025
sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Trial begins in case of man whose body was found in waters off Sliabh Liag in 2023

17 January 2025
