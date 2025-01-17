Patrick McBrearty says the new rules look promising for the game

Patrick McBrearty is eager to get back into competitive action next weekend as Donegal make the long trip south to the kingdom to face Kerry in Killarney.

With no pre-season competitions, the opening round of the league will be the first look at how teams are dealing with the new rules.

Speaking with Highland’s Brendan Devenney, Patrick says everyone still has a lot of learning to do when it comes to the rules.

The Kilcar native also feels the game will still be very much possession based despite the general consensus that it will become more of a kicking game.