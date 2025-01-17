Second dog warden being recruited for Donegal

A second dog warden is to be recruited in Donegal to patrol and service the county.

The service is operated by ISPCA under contract from Donegal County Council.

There have been repeated calls for a second dog warden to be employed in the county in light of dog attacks.

The successful candidate will be based in Letterkenny and work at the Donegal Dog Pound on a 9am-5pm basis.

Donegal County Council last year, said additional resources in the form of funding and personnel would be required to extend the Service to include weekends and Bank Holidays and to provide an out of hours emergency number.

A case is understood to be being made for additional resources across all local

authorities.