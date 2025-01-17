Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Second dog warden being recruited for Donegal

A second dog warden is to be recruited in Donegal to patrol and service the county.

The service is operated by ISPCA under contract from Donegal County Council.

There have been repeated calls for a second dog warden to be employed in the county in light of dog attacks.

The successful candidate will be based in Letterkenny and work at the Donegal Dog Pound on a 9am-5pm basis.

Donegal County Council last year, said additional resources in the form of funding and personnel would be required to extend the Service to include weekends and Bank Holidays and to provide an out of hours emergency number.

A case is understood to be being made for additional resources across all local

authorities.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

laptop
Top Stories, News

National Broadband Plan ahead of schedule in Donegal

17 January 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Fifth man arrested in Kerry drug investigation

17 January 2025
Jobs (1)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ireland sees a drop in job oppurtunities

17 January 2025
473190340_1021963043306335_733645164914117464_n
Top Stories, News

67 firefighters battling blaze in Co. Derry

17 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

laptop
Top Stories, News

National Broadband Plan ahead of schedule in Donegal

17 January 2025
Arrest
Top Stories, News

Fifth man arrested in Kerry drug investigation

17 January 2025
Jobs (1)
Top Stories, Audio, News

Ireland sees a drop in job oppurtunities

17 January 2025
473190340_1021963043306335_733645164914117464_n
Top Stories, News

67 firefighters battling blaze in Co. Derry

17 January 2025
burtonportharbour
Top Stories, Audio, News

Donegal County Council again hears calls for additional harbour masters

17 January 2025
Traffic Lights
Audio, News, Top Stories

All traffic lights in Letterkenny should have sensors attached – Kelly

17 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube