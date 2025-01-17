Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Trial begins in case of man whose body was found in waters off Sliabh Liag in 2023

A man and woman have gone on trial accused of murdering Robert Wilkin, whose remains were found in waters off Sliabh Liag in Co Donegal in 2023.

Alan Vial, of Drumanoo Head in Killybegs; and Nikita Burns, of Carrick in Co Donegal, deny his murder.

It is the prosecution’s case that Robert Wilkin was beaten with a rock and thrown off Sliabh Liag in the early hours of the 25th of June 2023.

His body was found in the water a week later.

The jury was told they’d hear evidence of Mr Wilkin being in a number of local pubs with Alan Vial and Nikita Burns before the alleged assault.

The prosecution claims that after he was attacked, Mr Vial and Ms Burns drove to the top of Sliabh Liag to dispose of his body.

Following an alleged attempt to clean the car, the jurors were told Mr Vial was arrested for drink driving after crashing the car.

They were also told they’d hear from witnesses who will say that Ms Burns told them what had happened.

In terms of forensic evidence, the jurors heard Mr Wilkin’s blood was found in the car; a pair of leggings seized from the house Ms Burns went to afterwards; a pair of boots seized from Mr Vial’s home; and on a rock found at the top of the cliffs.

sliabh liag
Top Stories, News

Trial begins in case of man whose body was found in waters off Sliabh Liag in 2023

17 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-17 153051
Audio, News, Top Stories

Lifford Stranorlar councillors visit new social housing scheme in Ballybofey

17 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-17 125639
News, Top Stories

Letterkenny rape victim rejected counselling for fear notes would be used against her

17 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast – Friday’s Nine Til Noon Show

17 January 2025
