Man dies in Dublin house fire

A man has died in in an early-morning fire at a home in the suburb of Lucan in South Dublin.

Gardaí are currently conducting a technical examination of the scene.

A man in his 40s has died in a house fire this morning in Lucan, South Dublin.

The fire is understood to have started at around 6am when emergency services were alerted.

The body of the deceased man was discovered at the property where he still remains.

The coroner has been notified of the death and a post-mortem is due to take place at a later date.

Gardaí are warning the public about misinformation and fake news about the incident being circulated online, and are asking people to independently verify information they find on social media.

Investigations are ongoing.

