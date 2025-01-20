New government must value carers – Prof. Mulpeter

Professor Ken Mulpeter, a Consultant in Geriatric and Internal Medicine at Letterkenny University Hospital, spoke with Donal Kavanagh on this morning’s Nine ’til Noon show, highlighting the critical need for greater support for carers in Ireland.

Professor Mulpeter emphasised that Ireland is facing an ageing population and that the new Government must take decisive action to enable increased home care provision.

He pointed out that many elderly patients who are eligible for home care support cannot be discharged from community hospitals due to a lack of available carers.

Professor Mulpeter stressed the crucial importance of recognising and supporting the role of home carers in alleviating pressure on the healthcare system: