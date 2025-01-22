All Ireland Final Preview – Johnny Toye & Kevin Lynch

Former disappointments and an injection of youth has been key in aiding Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin to success and has helped their charge to an All Ireland Final.

This Saturday, the Inishowen men will play at Croke Park, taking on Galway’s An Chreatru Rua in the club junior decider.

If Naomh Padraig get over the line, it will be a third trophy this year for the club, having won Donegal and Ulster for the first time but it would also be a first ever All Ireland club title for a Donegal side.

Ahead of the final, Michael McMullan of the Gaelic Life caught up with Naomh Padraig’s centre half back Johnny Toye who spoke of past hurt and the loss of a team mate which has been driving them on this season:

Full forward Kevin Lynch who was one of the hero’s from the semi final win has also been telling Michael they have been fully tuned in since they lost their opening championship game at the start of the campaign in Donegal: