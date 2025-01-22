Dail suspended as row over speaking arrangements and Dail break intensifies

Ceann Conmhairle Verona Murphy suspended the Dail this morning amid rowdy scenes as opposition TDs complained about the arrangements for the nomination of a Taoiseach, and the allocation of speaking rights to opposition technical groups which include indepenmdents who have pledged to support the govetnment.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Sinn Fein Whip, proposed the Dail adjourn for a meeting of the Business Committee, a request to wjich the Ceannn Comhairle did not accede.

She says she will make a final adjudication in the coming when she has received and considered all submissions.

However, opposition TDs did not accept that, and the house was suspended for a short period……