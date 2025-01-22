Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Dail suspended as row over speaking arrangements and Dail break intensifies

Ceann Conmhairle Verona Murphy suspended the Dail this morning amid rowdy scenes as opposition TDs complained about the arrangements for the nomination of a Taoiseach, and the allocation of speaking rights to opposition technical groups which include indepenmdents who have pledged to support the govetnment.

Donegal Deputy Padraig MacLochlainn, the Sinn Fein Whip, proposed the Dail adjourn for a meeting of the Business Committee, a request to wjich the Ceannn  Comhairle did not accede.

She says she will make a final adjudication in the coming when she has received and considered all submissions.

However, opposition TDs did not accept that, and the house was suspended for a short period……

 

house building
Top Stories, News

Members briefed on progress with DCC’s capital Housing Programme

22 January 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine 'til Noon Show, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-22 115654
Audio, News, Top Stories

Storm warning upgraded to RED for parts of the country

22 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-22 110720
News, Top Stories

Dail suspended as row over speaking arrangements and Dail break intensifies

22 January 2025
Advertisement

