Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Ceann Comhairle to not recognise Rural Independents techical group today


It looks like a Taoiseach will be elected today following a temporary resolution to the row over speaking rights in the Dail.

The Ceann Comhairle says she won’t recognize the group at the centre of the disagreement, for today at least.

The leaders from the Government and Opposition have been meeting this morning after the Dail had to be suspended a number of times yesterday in a row over speaking rights.

The Opposition joined forces in anger at the plan to allow four Government supporting TDs to sit in the Opposition benches.

Now in an email, the Ceann Comhairle says she won’t regonise this group for today at least so a Taoiseach can be elected.

Verona Murphy says will look for legal advice on how to recognoise this Group in the future.

This morning’s meeting between the leaders has broken up for now but will reconvene shortly with the Opposition looking for a definite guarantee over speaking rights.

Meanwhile Chief Whip of Sinn Féin, Donegal Deputy Padráig Mac Lochlainn says this could have been totally avoided.

He told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon show that in his opinion it is a clear cut case:

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Person arrested after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

23 January 2025
IMG_6486
Audio, News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into pollution incident in Inishowen

23 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man before courts in Derry on drug related charges

23 January 2025
leinster house
Top Stories, News

Ceann Comhairle to not recognise Rural Independents techical group today

23 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Garda-Exterior-e1688460400597
Top Stories, News

Person arrested after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

23 January 2025
IMG_6486
Audio, News, Top Stories

Investigations continuing into pollution incident in Inishowen

23 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man before courts in Derry on drug related charges

23 January 2025
leinster house
Top Stories, News

Ceann Comhairle to not recognise Rural Independents techical group today

23 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-23 074414
Top Stories, News

Third wind warning put in place for Donegal

23 January 2025
EP Plenary session - Presentation of the Court of Auditors' annual report 2023
Top Stories, Audio, News

Midlands-North West MEP Ciaran Mullooly appointed Vice Chair of European Parliament’s Housing Crisis Committee

23 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube