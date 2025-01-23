Ceann Comhairle to not recognise Rural Independents techical group today



It looks like a Taoiseach will be elected today following a temporary resolution to the row over speaking rights in the Dail.

The Ceann Comhairle says she won’t recognize the group at the centre of the disagreement, for today at least.

The leaders from the Government and Opposition have been meeting this morning after the Dail had to be suspended a number of times yesterday in a row over speaking rights.

The Opposition joined forces in anger at the plan to allow four Government supporting TDs to sit in the Opposition benches.

Now in an email, the Ceann Comhairle says she won’t regonise this group for today at least so a Taoiseach can be elected.

Verona Murphy says will look for legal advice on how to recognoise this Group in the future.

This morning’s meeting between the leaders has broken up for now but will reconvene shortly with the Opposition looking for a definite guarantee over speaking rights.

Meanwhile Chief Whip of Sinn Féin, Donegal Deputy Padráig Mac Lochlainn says this could have been totally avoided.

He told Greg Hughes on this morning’s Nine ‘Til Noon show that in his opinion it is a clear cut case: