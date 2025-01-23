Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two teenagers at Quigley’s point in 2017

A man extradited from Northern Ireland earlier this week has appeared before a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two teenagers.

RTE is reporting this afternoon that 31 year old Ricky Fagan was charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of 17-year-old Nathan Fullerton and 18-year-old Nathan Farrell at Quigley’s Point on 29 April, 2017.

He was remanded in custody, to appear by video link to Letterkenny District Court on 4 February.

