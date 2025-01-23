Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Students and staff ‘safe and well’ after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

All students and staff at Deele College, Raphoe are safe and well, following an incident earlier today.

n a statement to Highland Radio News a short time ago, Gardaí confirmed they attended an incident in Raphoe at around 10:30 this morning.

A male juvenile was arrested at the scene for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 and taken to a Garda Station in the county. He was subsequently released without charge, and investigations are ongoing.

There are no reports of any injuries.

In a statement, issued this afternoon, Donegal ETB has confirmed that ‘all students and staff are safe and well’.

It has reassured parents, guardians, and the wider community that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain a high priority.

An investigation is now underway and Donegal ETB say it is working closely with the relevant authorities and supports.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

leinster house
News

New cabinet begins to take shape

23 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-23 074414
Top Stories, News

Storm Éowyn: Updates

23 January 2025
Letterkenny Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two teenagers at Quigley’s point in 2017

23 January 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

23 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

leinster house
News

New cabinet begins to take shape

23 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-23 074414
Top Stories, News

Storm Éowyn: Updates

23 January 2025
Letterkenny Courthouse
Top Stories, News

Man charged with dangerous driving causing the deaths of two teenagers at Quigley’s point in 2017

23 January 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

23 January 2025
IMG_6525
Top Stories

Students and staff ‘safe and well’ after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

23 January 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man appears in court in Derry with multiple drug related offences

23 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube