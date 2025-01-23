Students and staff ‘safe and well’ after incident at Deele College, Raphoe

All students and staff at Deele College, Raphoe are safe and well, following an incident earlier today.

n a statement to Highland Radio News a short time ago, Gardaí confirmed they attended an incident in Raphoe at around 10:30 this morning.

A male juvenile was arrested at the scene for an offence contrary to the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990 and taken to a Garda Station in the county. He was subsequently released without charge, and investigations are ongoing.

There are no reports of any injuries.

In a statement, issued this afternoon, Donegal ETB has confirmed that ‘all students and staff are safe and well’.

It has reassured parents, guardians, and the wider community that the safety and well-being of students and staff remain a high priority.

An investigation is now underway and Donegal ETB say it is working closely with the relevant authorities and supports.