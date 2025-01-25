Clean up operations continuing today after Storm Éowyn

Clean up operations are continuing today following Storm Éowyn.

Fallen trees and debris had been hampering traffic movement around the county, following destructive winds.

Donegal County Council crews will be out over the weekend clearing roads, but officials say it will be well into next week before all the necessary work is completed.

Garry Martin is responsible for the council’s emergency services provision.

He says although progress is being made, people should remain cautious ahead of the yellow alerts tomorrow: