Irish Blood Transfusion Service issues urgent donation appeal

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in the wake of Storm Eowyn.

The recent severe weather events and high levels of respiratory illness within communities has significantly impacted blood collections and the service is running critically low in blood stocks, with current supplies under 3 days for many blood groups.

The IBTS is also looking for new donors, younger donors, donors of all ethnicities and in particular, those of African heritage.

For anybody interested in becoming a donor, you can register your interest on the website (www.giveblood.ie) where you will also find all clinic locations / opening hours and eligibility details, or call 1800 731 137.