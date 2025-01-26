Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Irish Blood Transfusion Service issues urgent donation appeal

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service has issued an urgent appeal for blood donations in the wake of Storm Eowyn.

The recent severe weather events and high levels of respiratory illness within communities has significantly impacted blood collections and the service is running critically low in blood stocks, with current supplies under 3 days for many blood groups.

The IBTS is also looking for new donors, younger donors, donors of all ethnicities and in particular, those of African heritage.

For anybody interested in becoming a donor, you can register your interest on the website (www.giveblood.ie) where you will also find all clinic locations / opening hours and eligibility details, or call 1800 731 137.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

ESB restores power to 490,000 properties in Ireland

26 January 2025
Michael D Higgins
News, Top Stories

People walk out of President’s speech marking Holocaust Memorial Day

26 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

26 January 2025
eir_logo_2015_web_1
News, Top Stories

eir continuing recovery operation following Storm Éowyn

26 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

ESB Networks Restoration Image 1
News, Top Stories

ESB restores power to 490,000 properties in Ireland

26 January 2025
Michael D Higgins
News, Top Stories

People walk out of President’s speech marking Holocaust Memorial Day

26 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-24 172904
News, Top Stories

Storm Éowyn Updates

26 January 2025
eir_logo_2015_web_1
News, Top Stories

eir continuing recovery operation following Storm Éowyn

26 January 2025
blood donation
News, Top Stories

Irish Blood Transfusion Service issues urgent donation appeal

26 January 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Gritters to be deployed on Donegal roads tomorrow morning

26 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube