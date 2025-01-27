Galway International Rally postponed due to Storm Éowyn damage

The 2025 Corrib Oil Galway International Rally due to take place this weekend has been postponed.

Galway Motor Club say the consulted with Motorsport Ireland, and regret to announce the news that comes in the aftermath of Storm Éowyn.

Many residents in the area are still without power and in a bid to expedite repairs, the race has been pushed back.

The say they will work closely with Motorsport Ireland to pinpoint a date later in the year for the rally to go ahead.

