Animal scanner stolen from broken down vehicle in Kilcar

An expensive piece of veterinary equipment has been stolen from a broken down vehicle at Bogagh, Kilcar.

The black Mitsubishi Outlander was parked on the roadside between 12 noon on Sunday and 11 o’clock yesterday morning.

Entry was gained to it although no damage was caused. An animal scanner of substantial value was stolen from within.

Gardai are appealing to anybody who may have observed any activity around this parked up vehicle between those times to make contact with Gardaí in Ballyshannon on 071-9858530. The Garda Confidential line may be reached on 1800 666 111.