DCC to write to HSE after ambulance not dispatched in aftermath of Falcarragh house fire

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the HSE to seek clarity over the dispatching of ambulances.

It’s after assistance from the National Ambulance Service was denied last week in response to a fire which completely destroyed a house in Falcarragh.

Homeowner, Kathleen had a lucky escape when the blaze broke out on Thursday morning.

She is currently receiving treatment at Letterkenny University Hospital where family members were forced to transfer her to due to the absence of an ambulance.

It’s understood the Fire Service requested an ambulance twice.

Councillor Michael McClafferty says serious questions need answered: