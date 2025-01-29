Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

All systems go for Donegal Sport Star Awards

Declan Kerr who will compere at the Donegal Sports Star Awards event. (NW Newspix)

Final preparations are being made for the 2024 Donegal Sports Star Awards which take place in the Mount Errigal Hotel on this Friday night. Close to 650 guests will be in attendance and with such large numbers making their way to the 49th Awards, the Committee is appealing to everyone to be in the hotel by 6.30 p.m. The Banquet will start at 7 p.m. sharp with the presentations of the first 12 awards taking place before dinner.

Donegal Sports Star Awards Chairperson Grace Boyle says it’s important that those attending leave plenty of time for their journey as traffic around Letterkenny is expected to be busy Friday evening. “The most important thing is all those attending to be safe on the roads. So leave plenty of time for your journey is my message. Everyone is asked to be in the hotel for 6.30pm. People should be seated for 7pm sharp as the first awards will be presented from that time. It’s a huge undertaking for the hotel staff in terms of service so it’s important that we stick to this schedule” Ms Boyle said.

The Committee is also asking that anyone who has purchased tickets and are not now able to attend to please return them to the Mount Errigal Hotel as soon as possible. That will allow the Committee to redistribute those tickets to meet demand.

Two-time European 400m champion David Gillick will be the special guest for the banquet where the exclusive sponsor once again is Donegal County Council. There are 138 nominees in 38 categories. Just five people know they are getting awards – Mark Coyle (Professional Sport), Charlie Collins (Sporting Acknowledgement), Richie Kelly (Brendan McDaid Memorial Special Achievement) and Patsy McGonagle who will become the 49th inductee into the Hall of Fame.

The Finn Valley A.C. stalwart is the seventh person from an athletics background to receive the honour after Cyril O’Boyle (1983), Paul Dolan (1989), John Carlin (2004), Hugo Duggan (2009), Danny McDaid (2011) and Eamonn Giles (2021). The Ballybofey man’s father Patsy Snr was also a Hall of Fame winner back in 1995. He was on the Irish soccer side at the 1948 Olympics. His son went on to manage four Irish Olympic teams. The only other ‘father and son’ to be recognised in this very special category were John and Jim Sheridan. The soccer men were inducted in 2008 and 2015 respectively.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Charlie Elected
Top Stories, News

Charlie McConalogue takes up Junior Ministry role

29 January 2025
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Foyle PSNI seek information on Clooney Road collision yesterday morning

29 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-29 152252
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors to discuss the need for a plan to guide Convoy’s future

29 January 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Central Criminal Court hears nab’s head was “bashed in” before he was thrown off Sliabh Ligh

29 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Charlie Elected
Top Stories, News

Charlie McConalogue takes up Junior Ministry role

29 January 2025
psni logo
Top Stories, News

Foyle PSNI seek information on Clooney Road collision yesterday morning

29 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-29 152252
Audio, News, Top Stories

Councillors to discuss the need for a plan to guide Convoy’s future

29 January 2025
central criminal court
Top Stories, News

Central Criminal Court hears nab’s head was “bashed in” before he was thrown off Sliabh Ligh

29 January 2025
Screenshot 2025-01-29 132733
Top Stories, News

8,500 homes and businesses still without power in Donegal

29 January 2025
Uisce Eireann
Top Stories, News

Less than 250 premises supplied by Uisce Eireann still without water in Donegal

29 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube