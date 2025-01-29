Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Business Matters – EP 229: Courses and supports at Local Enterprise Office, plus Travel Counsellors and corporate travel

In this edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the big range of courses and supports on offer at the Local Enterprise Office Donegal, and also delves into the corporate travel sector.

First up, he has been speaking with Brendan Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Donegal, and hears about how 2024 was good year for the county in terms of job creation figures and those engaging with LEO.

Brenda Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Donegal

She then outlines some of the courses and supports that are available and is upbeat about the year ahead.

Later in the programme, Chris talks with Ciara MacConnell (below), Corporate Business Manager with Travel Counsellors, and finds out more about how they can save your business both time and money, as well as giving you expert advice.

Ciara MacConnell, Corporate Business Manager, Travel Counsellors

You can listen to the full programme here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – EP 229: Courses and supports at Local Enterprise Office, plus Travel Counsellors and corporate travel

29 January 2025
highcourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF challenging super junior ministerial appointments in the High Court

29 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

House sealed off in Letterkenny following reports of discovery of human remains

29 January 2025
Community Response Map
Top Stories, News

38 community centres have responded to DCC call for help, with more signing on

29 January 2025
Advertisement

Related News

BUSINESS MATTERS ON HIGHLAND RADIO
Audio, Business Matters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters – EP 229: Courses and supports at Local Enterprise Office, plus Travel Counsellors and corporate travel

29 January 2025
highcourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF challenging super junior ministerial appointments in the High Court

29 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

House sealed off in Letterkenny following reports of discovery of human remains

29 January 2025
Community Response Map
Top Stories, News

38 community centres have responded to DCC call for help, with more signing on

29 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in Derry Magistrates Court on Drugs charges

29 January 2025
Ten T Draft
Audio, News, Top Stories

Ten-T CPOs to be issued in the coming months

29 January 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube