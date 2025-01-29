Business Matters – EP 229: Courses and supports at Local Enterprise Office, plus Travel Counsellors and corporate travel

In this edition of Business Matters, Chris Ashmore finds out more about the big range of courses and supports on offer at the Local Enterprise Office Donegal, and also delves into the corporate travel sector.

First up, he has been speaking with Brendan Hegarty, Head of Enterprise, Local Enterprise Office Donegal, and hears about how 2024 was good year for the county in terms of job creation figures and those engaging with LEO.

She then outlines some of the courses and supports that are available and is upbeat about the year ahead.

Later in the programme, Chris talks with Ciara MacConnell (below), Corporate Business Manager with Travel Counsellors, and finds out more about how they can save your business both time and money, as well as giving you expert advice.

You can listen to the full programme here: