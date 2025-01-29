Calls for incentives for private landlords to house defective concrete block families

A Donegal County Councillor believes a scheme to incentivise private landlords to rent to defective concrete block families should be set up.

Councillor Denis McGee says a scheme similar to what was offered to property owners to house Ukrainian refugees should be set up in a bid to provide much-needed accommodation on a temporary basis for families living in unsafe properties or whose homes are being remediated.

He says it is imperative that tax free incentives are available to assist those experiencing the trauma of living in a defective concrete block property.

Donegal County Council has agreed to write to the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage on the matter.

Councillor McGee says accommodation for affected homeowners is limited: