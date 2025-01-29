Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Council urged to lobby Transport Minister for funding for rail link feasibility study

Donegal County Council is being urged to make representations to the Transport Minister in a bid to secure funding for a feasibility study on a rail connection between Letterkenny and Derry.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review published last year, recommended a rail link from Derry to Letterkenny.

The Council says they have been engaging with Translink regarding the review.

It’s also been agreed that a meeting be sought with the Minister.

Councillor Declan Meehan says given the significant volume of cross border activity, the local authority needs to lead the way on ensuring rail connectivity for the region:

Top Stories

highcourt
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF challenging super junior ministerial appointments in the High Court

29 January 2025
Gardai (1)
Top Stories, News

House sealed off in Letterkenny following reports of discovery of human remains

29 January 2025
Community Response Map
Top Stories, News

38 community centres have responded to DCC call for help, with more signing on

29 January 2025
derrycourthouse
Top Stories, News

Man due in Derry Magistrates Court on Drugs charges

29 January 2025
