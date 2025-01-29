Council urged to lobby Transport Minister for funding for rail link feasibility study

Donegal County Council is being urged to make representations to the Transport Minister in a bid to secure funding for a feasibility study on a rail connection between Letterkenny and Derry.

The All-Island Strategic Rail Review published last year, recommended a rail link from Derry to Letterkenny.

The Council says they have been engaging with Translink regarding the review.

It’s also been agreed that a meeting be sought with the Minister.

Councillor Declan Meehan says given the significant volume of cross border activity, the local authority needs to lead the way on ensuring rail connectivity for the region: