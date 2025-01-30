Abuse towards elected representatives should not be tolerated – Cllr Fionán Bradley

An Inishowen Councillor says a clear message needs to be sent out that abuse towards any elected public representative will not be tolerated.

A recent study carried out by UCD has revealed that 94% of politicians and 72% of political staff encountered abuse during their work.

Councillor Fionán Bradley says he himself has been on the receiving end of abuse.

During the local election campaign, his election poster was defaced and dumped at his mother’s home.

He says tougher legislation is needed to combat this type of behaviour: