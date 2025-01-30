Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Lacey steps away from Kilcoo after two years in charge

Karl Lacey has stepped down as Kilcoo manager after two years in charge.

The Donegal All-Ireland winner led the Down side to two successive county senior titles, but fell short in two dramatic one-point defeats in Ulster both years in charge.

Last season’s provincial disappointment came at the hands of Errigal Ciaran in the Ulster Senior Club Final, while in 2023 Kilcoo were knocked out by Scotstown at the quarter-final stage when Rory Beggan kicked a long-range winning free deep into injury time.

Gritter
Top Stories, News

Gritters to treat some Donegal routes tonight

30 January 2025
rockytown signing
Top Stories, News

Contracts signed for 42 houses and 12 apartments at Rockytown, Buncrana

30 January 2025
Leaving, Cert, Results
News, Top Stories

CAO extensions granted on account of Storm Éowyn

30 January 2025
delargy assembly
Audio, News, Top Stories

53rd Anniversary of Bloody Sunday marked in the Assembly by Foyle MLA

30 January 2025
Advertisement

Advertisement
