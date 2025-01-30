Lacey steps away from Kilcoo after two years in charge

Karl Lacey has stepped down as Kilcoo manager after two years in charge.

The Donegal All-Ireland winner led the Down side to two successive county senior titles, but fell short in two dramatic one-point defeats in Ulster both years in charge.

Last season’s provincial disappointment came at the hands of Errigal Ciaran in the Ulster Senior Club Final, while in 2023 Kilcoo were knocked out by Scotstown at the quarter-final stage when Rory Beggan kicked a long-range winning free deep into injury time.