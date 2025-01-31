Derry & Strabane Council to offer weekend support to those imacted by storm outages

Derry City and Strabane District Council say they will continue over the weekend to offer help and support to those impacted by Storm Eowyn.

All leisure centres remain open and available for those who require heat, showers, hot drinks and charging facilities for devices.

A community drop in facility is also available at Glenelly House, Plumbridge, which will be open daily from 11:00am to 7:00pm.

A representative from NIE Electric will be in Derg Valley from 11am to 3pm and at Glenelly House Plumbridge from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, on both days over the weekend.

Full details of the Community Assistance Centres are available at https://www.nienetworks.co.uk/news/article/2025/storm-eowyn-assistance-centres#

Organisations or groups who are supporting individuals still without power after the storm can also connect with the Council’s Community Services team members who are on the ground working with the community and who are available via email at – communityservicessection@derrystrabane.com or teresa.bradley@derrystrabane.com or by phone at 07736213163.