Non-Compliances identified by HIQA in three Donegal nursing homes

A number of non-compliances have been identified in three nursing homes in Donegal.

HIQA inspection reports have been published today in respect of Hillcrest Nursing Home, Donegal Community Hospital and Falcarragh Community Hospital.

Hillcrest Nursing Home in Letterkenny had 52 residents in place when the inspection took place in September. Six non compliances were identified in the areas of staffing, training, medicines and pharmaceuticals, care plans, healthcare and residents’ rights.

The fulll Hillcrest report can be accessed HERE

Donegal Community Hospital had 21 residents when it was inspected in May.

Seven non-compliances were identified there, in the areas of governance and management, medicines and pharmaceuticals, care plans, personal possessions, infection control, premises and residents’ rights.

The full Donegal Community Hospital report can be accessed HERE

An inspection of the newly refurbished Tory Wing at Falcarragh Community Hospital took place in July, with 11 residents in place.

One non-compliance was noted, in the area of premises.

In each case, the reports include responses from management outlining how they intend addressing the issues identified.

The full Falcarragh report can be accessed HERE