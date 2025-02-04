Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
The Nine ’til Noon Show  – Weekday’s 9am to 12noon
Magazine type mid morning chat show which aims to inform and entertain listeners and to platform their views and issues :

In the first hour we hear from Deputy Pádraig Mac Lochlainn who reacts to the Ceann Comhairle ruling that the Regional Group cannot form a Dáil technical group for the purposes of speaking rights. Cllr Patrick McGowan says littering is worse now that 20 years ago and Sean Gallagher says we need to build less houses in rural areas:

We have the latest Community Garda Information before chatting to Ashleen and her cancer journey emphasizing the importance of registering for Breastcheck and attending appointments:

We chat to Senators Eileen Flynn and Niall Blaney who both successfully contested the Seanad Elections, Joe McHugh discusses his new book and there is some excellent live music from Special Consensus: 

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Top Stories

new car
Top Stories, News

More EVs purchased in 2025 – SIMI

4 February 2025
derrycourthouse
News, Top Stories

Man to appear before courts in Derry on drug charges

4 February 2025
michael gallagher inquiry
Audio, News, Top Stories

My family’s loss cannot be measured – Gallagher

4 February 2025
Screenshot 2025-02-04 123934
Audio, News, Top Stories

Flynn and Blaney react to their election to the Seanad

4 February 2025
Advertisement

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

4 February 2025

