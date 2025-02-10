All roads on Donegal County Council’s Winter Programme to be gritted tonight and tomorrow morning

All roads on Donegal County Council’s Winter Programme will be gritted from 7pm tonight and again from 6am tomorrow morning

Met Eireann say it will be cold tonight with frost setting in where skies clear. While there will be a lot of dry weather, patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle will occur with the odd hail or sleet shower too. Lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees in a mostly light northeasterly breeze.

Some bright or sunny spells at first on Tuesday with any frost and ice clearing. Cloud will increase however with patchy falls of rain and drizzle across eastern areas, moving westwards through the day. Amounts will be minimal. A cold day with highest temperatures of 5 or 6 degrees in a light to moderate easterly breeze.