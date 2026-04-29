Donegal councillor seeks return of PSA videos for television and social media

A Donegal councillor is urging Donegal Youth Council to spearhead a return to the Public Service Adverts that were commonplace on television in the 1970s, 80s and 90s.

The short films covered topics such as road safety, often including practical information such as how to drive on roundabouts, and the meanings of various road signs.

Cllr Michael McClafferty, a member of the Local Community Safety Partnership in Donegal, says such information focused films are not seen as much now as they used to be, and he believes now is the time to bring them back.

After a presentation to the partnership last week by the Donegal Youth Council, he says they are the ideal people to take this on board…….