Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Hospitality Awards

Ballyglissane

Clar Sa Charr

The Outlet

Draft Net fishers opposing proposed restrictions on Loughros Mór estuary

Draft Net salmon fishers on the Loughros Mór Estuary are holding a public meeting tonight at Crannógbuí National School, Loughros Point, Ardara to highlight the fact that once again, their fishery is restricted to just three weeks in July, while the national fishery is from May to July.

They say the restriction, which began four years ago, is based on quota figures which are no longer relevant.

Spokesperson Conor White sys the tight season puts skippers under pressure to find crew members for a very limited period.

A consultation is currently underway under the auspices of Inland Fisheries Ireland, and Conor White hopes tonight’s public meeting will help focus people on fighting for equal treatment……….

*********************************

Invitation in full –

Our fishery is based in Loughros Mór estuary to the west of Ardara. Draft net fishing for wild Atlantic salmon has taken place on this estuary for hundreds of years and is one of the oldest traditional fishing methods amongst coastal communities in Ireland still in use. Today, there are just 6 licences remaining on Loughros Mór estuary.
Since the Owenea and Owentocker rivers and Loughros Mór estuary) re-opened in 2021, Inland Fisheries Ireland has restricted our season to the 1st to 21st July (3 weeks). They have placed both rivers on brown tag, which restricted anglers to retaining one fish only and compulsory catch and release for the remainder of their season (30th April to 30th September). During this time all other draft net fisheries across Ireland have been open from the 12th May to 31st July (10 weeks). Also, since 2021, the licence to fish attached to Loughros Mór estuary has increased to €545 (up from €400).
The tight season timeframe has placed great pressure and strain on the availability of crew members to fish suitable low tides. In line with the national weekly close time we are not allowed to fish from 6am on Saturday to Monday 6am each week. Work, family and personal commitments are just some of the factors people must juggle. Many licence holders are also farmers with the restricted season period coinciding with silage harvesting time. 
Over the past number of years, we have tried consistently to engage with state bodies in order to obtain parity for our fishery in line with the other draft net fisheries across Ireland.  In December 2024, we learned that 540 surplus tags (the largest quota granted since 2016) had been advised for the Owenea and Owentocker rivers and Loughros Mór estuary for 2025. This larger surplus means brown tag restrictions have been lifted for anglers with national bag limits of 10 fish max. applying.
On Tuesday 4th February we discovered through Inland Fisheries Ireland’s website that a 30-day consultation is taking place for a proposal to once again restrict Loughros Mór draft net fishery to 1st to 21st July 2025. The consultation closes on Thursday 20th February at 5pm. See Consultation on Loughros (Owenea/Owentocker) estuary commercial salmon draft net fishing season 2025 | Inland Fisheries Ireland.
The fishing community now feel that unless we take immediate action to rectify the situation ahead of the 2025 season that the draft net fishery will be continuously mistreated, and the tradition eroded into the years ahead. Therefore, we have decided to call a public meeting with public representatives invited for next Monday 10th February at 7.30pm in Crannógbuí National School, Loughros Point, Ardara. F94 H422. In setting this date we were mindful of Dail sitting days and the end date for the consultation.
Fishing schedules as laid down in the consultation document –
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Screenshot 2025-02-10 142410
Audio, News, Top Stories

Draft Net fishers opposing proposed restrictions on Loughros Mór estuary

10 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 February 2025
ICMSA President, Denis Drennan, on his farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Farmers could be contracted to help ESB

10 February 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
Top Stories, News

Stimga surround DEIS schools must be addressed – TUI

10 February 2025
Advertisement

Related News

Screenshot 2025-02-10 142410
Audio, News, Top Stories

Draft Net fishers opposing proposed restrictions on Loughros Mór estuary

10 February 2025
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine 'til Noon Show, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

10 February 2025
ICMSA President, Denis Drennan, on his farm
Audio, News, Top Stories

Farmers could be contracted to help ESB

10 February 2025
depositphotos_132246526-stock-photo-school-uniform-closeup
Top Stories, News

Stimga surround DEIS schools must be addressed – TUI

10 February 2025
LiveRegister1
Top Stories, News

Number of people on Live Register decreases in Donegal

10 February 2025
luh-new-1
Top Stories, News

LUH remains under ‘bed blocker’ pressure

10 February 2025

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2025 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube