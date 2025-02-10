Letterkenny woman awarded €230,000 after breaking wrist on wet dancefloor

A Letterkenny woman has been awarded €230,000 in damages by the High Court after she slipped on a wet dancefloor and broke her wrist.

The Irish Daily Mail reports that Carmel Duddy had to leave her job as a hospital cleaner after she fell while jiving at the Allingham Arms Hotel in Bundoran in February 2017.

Ms Duddy claimed the floor she was dancing on was wet due to spilled drinks, while the hotel maintained the dancefloor was dry.

Judge John Jordan told the court that, given the layout of the function room, it was inevitable that patrons would carry their drinks from the bar to seating on the opposite side, creating a high risk of spillage.

He awarded Ms Duddy €55,000 in general damages plus €178,000 for loss of pension and earnings.