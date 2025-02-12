Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show



The Nine til Noon Show is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

WE speak to Deidre whose incapacitated mother was to be charged 500 euro for an ambulance to take her to a fracture clinic, we also hear of a CDNT North information meeting taking place in Letterkenny on Wednesday night:

We chat to Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman about how Irish is taught and the positive impact ‘Kneecap’ had had in increasing its popularity. Later Donegal man Gary Coll discusses the settlement of his case with the Air Corp after he was impacted chemical exposure-related illnesses:

Donegal Mart Manager Eimear McGuinness joins Greg for an extensive chat about how she was found to be carrying the BRAC1 gene, the impact it had on her and why she decided to have her ovaries removed and a double mastectomy. Chris Ashmore has business news and there’s live music the The Hopeful Kind: