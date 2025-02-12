Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show


The Nine til Noon Show  is broadcast live weekdays 9am til 12noon! If you missed Wednesday’s live show, you can listen to the podcast below!

WE speak to Deidre whose incapacitated mother was to be charged 500 euro for an ambulance to take her to a fracture clinic, we also hear of a CDNT North information meeting taking place in Letterkenny on Wednesday night:

 We chat to Cllr Dakota Nic Mheanman about how Irish is taught and the positive impact ‘Kneecap’ had had in increasing its popularity. Later Donegal man Gary Coll discusses the settlement of his case with the Air Corp after he was impacted chemical exposure-related illnesses:

Donegal Mart Manager Eimear McGuinness joins Greg for an extensive chat about how she was found to be carrying the BRAC1 gene, the impact it had on her and why she decided to have her ovaries removed and a double mastectomy. Chris Ashmore has business news and there’s live music the The Hopeful Kind: 

Nikki and Manus
Top Stories, Audio, News

Four Donegal senators take their seats in Seanad Eireann

12 February 2025
CCTV image Liscooley
Top Stories, News

Gardai issue appeal to owners of vehicles seen in filling station at time of fatal Liscooley crash

12 February 2025
NYC+St.Patrick's+Day
Top Stories, News

40 ministers and political figures will undertake international visits this year

12 February 2025
court-768x644
News, Audio, Top Stories

€2 million awarded to former Defence Force member for chemical exposure

12 February 2025
