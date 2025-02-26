Ceann Comhairle doesn’t expect consesus on Dáil speaking time row

The Ceann Comhairle says she doesn’t expect any consensus on the ongoing Dáil speaking time row.

In a letter to opposition parties, Verona Murphy says it isn’t possible to give speaking opportunities solely to the opposition during Leaders’ Questions and Priority Questions.

She insists that’s a matter for the standing orders of the house, and not one for the Ceann Comhairle to decide.

Meanwhile, the Dáil Reform Committee is meeting this evening to discuss the ongoing row surrounding speaking rights in the house.

It centres around the Regional Independents Group, which is effectively led by Michael Lowry.

Some in the group have been made Junior Ministers – while others want opposition speaking time.

The Chief Whip has proposed creating another group to allow speaking rights, which the opposition have described as scandalous.

Louise Burne is political correspondent with the Irish Mirror – she says the row is stopping Oireachtas Committees from being set up: