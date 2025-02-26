Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Drugs seized and two men arrested in Strabane

Police in Strabane seized suspected drugs in the town last evening.

Officers on patrol shortly before 8pm observed a male acting in a suspicious manner who was seen leaving an area in a vehicle. Police subsequently stopped the vehicle and conducted a search during which they seized a quantity of suspected Class B drugs.

Officers arrested the 45 year old male driver on suspicion of possession of a Class B controlled drug. He was released on bail to allow for further police enquiries to be conducted.

Later in the evening, at around 8.30pm, officers attended an address in the town. During a search of a property in the area they seized suspected Class A, B and C controlled drugs, including a number of suspected cannabis plants.

A 42-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of drug-related offences including possession of Class A, Class B and Class C controlled drugs, cultivating cannabis and being concerned in the supply of Class B controlled drugs. This man remains in custody at this time.

Enquiries are ongoing.

 

