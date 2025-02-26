Facebook-f Instagram Youtube
Search underway at Drogheda property in Kyran Durnin investigation

Gardai investigating the murder and disappearance of Kyran Durnin are continuing the search of a house in County Louth.

The schoolboy was last seen in 2022, when he would have been six-years-old.

Gardai and forensics arrived here at the scene of the latest search early this morning.

The focus of this is at the back garden of a property here in Drogheda, and forensics have been dismantling a shed in the last couple of hours.

This is the third property to be searched in the last five months.

Two other properties in Dundalk and also in Drogheda have been previously searched.

Today’s search is expected to continue for some time.

Top Stories

skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police investigating theft from grave in Omagh

26 February 2025
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Donegal roads to be gritted this evening

26 February 2025
news pic (2)
News, Top Stories

Search underway at Drogheda property in Kyran Durnin investigation

26 February 2025
Micheal Martin Dail Padraig
News, Audio, Top Stories

Taoiseach accused of ‘behaving like a child’ following clash with Pearse Doherty in chamber

26 February 2025
