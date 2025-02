The PSNI say officers from the Collision Investigation Unit are returning to the scene of a fatal road traffic collision on Strand Road in Derry on Sunday, February 11th. A 42 year old male pedestrian died as a result of the incident.

Testing at the scene will be carried out this evening and tonight, with the expected to be closed from 11pm until approximately 3am tomorrow morning.

The closure will be in place on Strand Road, between Rock Road and Duncreggan Road.