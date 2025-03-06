The Score – 06/06/25

This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle joins us to talk League of Ireland Football, We hear from Donegal U16 Manager Darren Toland ahead of their All Ireland Final in Limerick.

There’s Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair Manager Padraig McGinley on their third national SFAI title in row, Brid McGinty on the ATU Donegal’s Regan Cup success and Donal Sharkey tells us about whats expected at this weekend’s LGFA Congress which is being held in Letterkenny at The Clanree Hotel.