The Score – 06/06/25

 

This week on The Score, Former Finn Harps Captain Declan Boyle joins us to talk League of Ireland Football, We hear from Donegal U16 Manager Darren Toland ahead of their All Ireland Final in Limerick.

There’s Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair Manager Padraig McGinley on their third national SFAI title in row, Brid McGinty on the ATU Donegal’s Regan Cup success and Donal Sharkey tells us about whats expected at this weekend’s LGFA Congress which is being held in Letterkenny at The Clanree Hotel.

 

Top Stories

Garda-Logo
News, Top Stories

Over 6,700 have applied to be a Garda in the Trainee Recruitment Competition

6 March 2025
Herd of Merino Sheep grazing in a paddock
News, Top Stories

Information appeal for stolen livestock worth over £14,000 in Omagh

6 March 2025
Highland-Radio-Logo-News-Posts-1-pingrwbyrc67oicncmep5z3af2y0mcozt5ki2w6qi4
News, Audio, Playback

Main Evening News, Sport, Farming News & Views and Obituaries – Thursday March 6th

6 March 2025
skynews-psni-data-leak-sinn-fein_6250571
News, Top Stories

Police appealing for witnesses to Coleraine collision

6 March 2025
