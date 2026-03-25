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Government defends energy supports

he Government and members of the Opposition have clashed in the Dail over energy supports.

Temporary cuts to excise duty came in at midnight, with prices at some pumps dropping today.

Sinn Fein is describing the measures as ‘lousy’ while Aontu say they’re an ‘atrocious insult’.

Taoiseach Michael Martin told the chamber, the coalition has to prepare for what’s still to come……………

 

Petrol stations which don’t pass on the benefit of excise duty cuts could face windfall taxes on their profits, according to the Tánaiste.

Many forecourts have been dropping prices today since the rate cut at midnight – but commuters are frustrated at the pace of the reductions.

Simon Harris says he’s seen mixed reports from around the country.

He told reporters the Government has levers available to it if there is non compliance………….

 

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